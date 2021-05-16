Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $641,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Danimer Scientific Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
