Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $641,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

