Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000.

MILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Metromile stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

