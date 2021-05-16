Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $21.15 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
