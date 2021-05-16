Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,659 ($34.74) on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,668.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,682.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

