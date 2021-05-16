Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Extendicare traded as high as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 68288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$724.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.77.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 80.13%.

Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

