Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $110.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.