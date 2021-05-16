FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,060

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 979 ($12.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 34.84. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 727 ($9.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,033.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,037.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

