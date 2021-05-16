FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.43. 1,455,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $106.25 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

