Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

FDUS stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $763,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidus Investment by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

