Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

FINGF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

