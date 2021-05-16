FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 8.9% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.35 million and $8.50 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001011 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002607 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 758,355,492 coins and its circulating supply is 236,247,389 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

