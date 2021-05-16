Firo (FIRO) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Firo has a total market cap of $166.13 million and $8.87 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $14.00 or 0.00029699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,147.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.52 or 0.07956943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.66 or 0.02476600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00643903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00203705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.55 or 0.00815624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.00665044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.88 or 0.00578776 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,864,876 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

