First Interstate BancSystem’s (FIBK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FIBK opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,950 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

