First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $72.28 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17.

