First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.36 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

