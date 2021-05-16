First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Increased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.