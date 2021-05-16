Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,954 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

