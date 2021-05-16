Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,043 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

