Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPE opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,894 shares of company stock valued at $268,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

