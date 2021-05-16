Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

