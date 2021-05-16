Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.52.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $10,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,736 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 846,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

