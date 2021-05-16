FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. FlypMe has a market cap of $677,589.89 and $11,440.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00086501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.36 or 0.01062995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00113275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00062635 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.