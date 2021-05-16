Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.