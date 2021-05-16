FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Trading Down 2.9%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.63. Approximately 92,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,176,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get FOX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in FOX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.