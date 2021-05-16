FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Shares Up 0.6%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,468,000.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

