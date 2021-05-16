Fractal Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $555,671.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00092090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00230423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.36 or 0.01167429 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.