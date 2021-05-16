Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Buys $11,488.86 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 2,307 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,488.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,467 shares in the company, valued at $430,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $557.03 million, a PE ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 556,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 323.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

