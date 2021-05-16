Freehold Royalties’ (FRU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.