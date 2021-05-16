Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.