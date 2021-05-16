Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.66 ($81.96).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.14 ($78.99) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

