FS KKR Capital Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.45 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

