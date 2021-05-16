Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

FUSN stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

