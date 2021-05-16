Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

