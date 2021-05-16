Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

