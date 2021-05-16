FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Issued By B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

