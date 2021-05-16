FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Issued By Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CFF stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$112.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

