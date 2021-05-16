FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.06). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.