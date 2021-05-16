FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Increased by Barrington Research

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $35.16 on Friday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $746.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Koppers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

