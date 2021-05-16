FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emera in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.67.

TSE EMA opened at C$56.34 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

