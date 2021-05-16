Gaia, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of -75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

