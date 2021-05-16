Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

