GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. GDS has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 10.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GDS by 14.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,277 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in GDS by 3.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

