General Finance’s (GFN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GFN opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in General Finance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

