Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GCO traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $55.72. 73,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 136.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

