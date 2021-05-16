Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

