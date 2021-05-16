Geneva Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $81.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

