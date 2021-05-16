Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 58,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 293.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

