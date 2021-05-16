Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

