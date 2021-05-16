George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$141.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$141.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

WN opened at C$114.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 61.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$116.42.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

