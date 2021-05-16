Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $8,383,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

